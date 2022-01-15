Supreme Court bias swings both ways -- Wayne Shockley

It is with a sense of irony and considerable irritation that I read liberals complaining about the politicization of the U.S. Supreme Court. They are referring to the possibility that a court with more conservative members may overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that established abortion rights.
But the politicization has been going on for decades by both sides. Liberals have tried to get liberal judges confirmed to the court, and conservatives have tried to put conservative judges on the court.
For a variety of complicated reasons, the liberals were more successful for a long time. Again and again we heard liberal appointees swear under oath that they would decide cases according to the Constitution and the law. And then they made decisions skewed by their own political and social beliefs. That’s how such liberal decisions as Roe, Bakke (allowing affirmative action on college campuses) and Sullivan (requiring a high bar for defamation lawsuits) became the law of the land.
In recent years, conservatives have become more successful in appointing and confirming conservative judges. Liberals got the Roe decision by a politicized process. They may well lose it the same way.
Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn