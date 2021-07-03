Suppressing ideas is burning books -- John Hallinan

For millennia, authoritarian political and religious leaders have used book burning to suppress dissenting views.
German playwright Heinrich Heine in his 1821 play "Almansor," about the Spanish Inquisition, wrote about the burning of the Quran: "Where they burn books, so too will they in the end burn human beings." A century later the Nazis burned his books and murdered over 6 million Jews.
The hysteria over critical race theory is nothing more than modern book burning. It is an attempt by the radical right to ban any dissenting views they don’t like. The First Amendment is all about protecting ideas. The radical right is all about suppressing ideas that don’t agree with theirs.
Don’t think that the internet makes book burning irrelevant. Take a look at China and you will see how easily the internet can be turned from something that can open the world into something that ensures you can only see what the authorities want you to see.
The radical right tried and continues to try to overthrow our legally elected president. Don’t underestimate how far they are willing to go.
John Hallinan, Stoughton