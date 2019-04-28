At this point, supporting President Donald Trump is the ultimate expression of tribalism over patriotism.
The Mueller report outlines numerous instances of cooperation between Trump's campaign and multiple Russian contacts in support of his election. Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller documented many instances of the president's attempts to obstruct the investigation. These attempts were only thwarted due to the refusal of Trump's staff to abet his obstruction. Those staff members are now gone.
President Trump is actively obstructing current investigations by refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas and ordering others not to comply. His "frustration" with the investigations is not an excuse for defiance of the law.
In 1998, Republicans impeached President Bill Clinton on two charges: perjury and obstruction of justice. President Trump has committed far more and worse offenses against the laws of this nation and caused significantly more harm in the process. It is past time for every citizen of this country to ask themselves whether they support the rule of law, our Constitution and our democracy, or the man who damages these on a daily basis.
A patriot cannot do both.
Scott Whitney, Platteville