Support women for unpaid labor -- Stacy Anderson

One day in 1975, women in Iceland went on strike to protest the lack of government support for their unpaid labor. It completely paralyzed the country and paved the way for legislative economic reform.
Our country seriously needs to learn this lesson. American women’s ability to be fully functioning citizens depends on a few simple premises.
First, women must be able to control their reproductive choices. This is vital and basic.
Second, American women of all races need economic parity with white men.
Third, if American men want children and care for their sick and elderly while still maintaining their careers, they need to pay for it.
We all need nationally subsidized, quality child care. If we can support a bloated defense industry without barely a peep of public protest, we can fund the costs of family care.
We’ve evolved enough to know that our overdependence on women to do much of the heavy lifting without remuneration is wrong on many levels.
The "make America great again" movement is all about returning to some idyllic past that in reality mainly benefited white men. Let’s elect people who will take all of us forward into a more equitable future.
Stacy Anderson, Madison