Support victims' rights with vote -- Thomas Dowd

Crime can happen to anyone -- sometimes it even takes place in our own homes.
In Wisconsin, about 30,000 cases of domestic violence are reported to law enforcement each year. Unfortunately, many more cases go unreported because victims are afraid to speak up and do not believe our legal system will provide the support and protection they need.
I personally have seen too many good friends suffer as victims of domestic violence. Strangely, under our current legal system, those accused of committing these crimes in many cases have stronger rights than the victims.
Survivors of domestic violence and all victims of crime in Wisconsin should have stronger rights. That’s why I’m proud to support the crime victims’ constitutional amendment on this April’s ballot, commonly known as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. Victims of crime deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, the very first right listed in the proposed crime victims’ constitutional amendment.
We need to restore the balance of rights between the accused and the victims in our legal system. Only by doing so can we ensure that victims will feel empowered to come forward.
Thomas Dowd, Middleton