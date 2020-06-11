Support the vital work from Freedom Inc. -- Jenell Johnson

I am writing in response to Phil Hands’ June 5 cartoon claiming that the demands of Freedom Inc. go too far. The cartoon implies that black activists are contradicting themselves, as if their demands to free prisoners and redirect funds away from police and jails actually threaten the safety of the black community. Yet this is based on a fictional concern about white supremacists.

While white supremacists obviously exist, the reality is that white supremacy can be found in the systemic racism that perpetuates inequality across generations: in educational, economic and health disparities, environmental injustice, police brutality and in the overwhelming disparities in incarceration rates between white communities and communities of color.

I deeply appreciate the unique and vital work that Freedom Inc. does for racial and gender justice in Madison, and I support and follow their vision for liberation and structural change in our community.

I encourage others to do the same.

Jenell Johnson, Madison