Support the science of learning to read -- Dr. Judith E. FitzGerald

The Matthew Effect, known as "the rich get richer and the poor get poorer," is playing out now in Wisconsin's public schools in children's reading ability.
To read, one needs decoding skills (matching sound to letters) and language skills (vocabulary). Well-resourced homes with literacy-rich environments give children an advantage at school by providing a larger vocabulary and background knowledge. But when students have fewer resources, they can compensate for a less robust vocabulary with excellent decoding skills. Systematic explicit phonics instruction to teach decoding is a key equity strategy. It is built on phonemic awareness.
Improved screening for reading readiness and phonemic awareness in 4k through second grade should identify those children at risk for reading problems, alert parents and allow for early intervention. This is the first step for Wisconsin to change to reading instruction based on the science of reading.
Several Wisconsin districts, including Madison, are not waiting for the state Department of Public Instruction to convene another reading task force. Gov. Tony Evers should sign the Reading Readiness Assessment bill just passed in the state Senate and Assembly with bipartisan support.
Judith E. FitzGerald, Middleton