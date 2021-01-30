Support the hard work of journalism -- Phyllis Pleuss

I so appreciated last Sunday's column by State Journal editor Jason Adrians on the behind the scenes life of a newspaper. I was spellbound by it.

I love the newspaper. I read it faithfully every day, and I prefer it in paper form so I can sit on my porch with it and a cup of coffee in the summer or in the living room in the winter. I can take it to a waiting room or a restaurant -- anywhere I want.

It has been especially important over the past few years, and both the Wisconsin State Journal and the Capital Times have helped me make sense of a crazy world. It gives the details the TV and radio news don’t have time for, and the editorials are thoughtful and helpful.

One of the first things a newcomer to a new community should do is to subscribe to the local paper. You’ll get to know your community -- what the issues are, what activities are going on, where the best restaurants are.