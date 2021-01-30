Support the hard work of journalism -- Phyllis Pleuss

I so appreciated last Sunday's column by State Journal editor Jason Adrians on the behind the scenes life of a newspaper. I was spellbound by it.
I love the newspaper. I read it faithfully every day, and I prefer it in paper form so I can sit on my porch with it and a cup of coffee in the summer or in the living room in the winter. I can take it to a waiting room or a restaurant -- anywhere I want.
It has been especially important over the past few years, and both the Wisconsin State Journal and the Capital Times have helped me make sense of a crazy world. It gives the details the TV and radio news don’t have time for, and the editorials are thoughtful and helpful.
One of the first things a newcomer to a new community should do is to subscribe to the local paper. You’ll get to know your community -- what the issues are, what activities are going on, where the best restaurants are.
I had no idea how much work goes into presenting the news to us, and how thankless this work can be until Adrians' column. I do know that local journalism is vital to a community’s existence and life, and we need to preserve it. Journalism and the media have been under attack, but good journalism is essential to our community and our country.
We absolutely need to support it and make sure it continues -- strong, honest and free -- to do its job. Thank you, Wisconsin State Journal and Capital Times, for still being here for all of us and for working so hard for us.
I hope you’re here for a long, long time. We need you.
Phyllis Pleuss, Madison