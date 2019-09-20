Today, cities across Wisconsin and worldwide will host student climate strikes to demand action on climate change. Who can blame them? Their health depends on it.
Climate change has become the greatest public health challenge of the 21st century. Children in my clinic and worldwide are affected by air pollution and worsening asthma. High heat exacerbates allergies and asthma by escalating pollen counts and increasing ground ozone.
Recent stories of children being swept away by Hurricane Dorian -- their homes destroyed -- are heart wrenching. In Puerto Rico, children continue to struggle to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Across the globe, weather-related natural disasters have more than tripled since the 1960s, causing over 60,000 deaths a year, especially in developing nations.
As our kids march in the climate strike, parents and health professionals stand by to support them. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns we have 12 years to prevent further temperature rise and exponential climate effects. That’s why many of the newly formed Wisconsin Health Professionals for Climate Action have signed a letter asking teachers to excuse students from class to attend this climate and health emergency.
Dr. Claire Gervais, co-chair, Wisconsin Health Professionals for Climate Action