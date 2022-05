Women have rights.

Children have rights.

Guns have no rights. So why do people protect gun rights?

Every child has a right to be safe in school. So what are you doing to protect that right?

At least you can vote for people who protect children's and women's rights, not gun rights. Do more than vote. Get involved. Don't know how? Read the newspaper. It's full of ideas.

Blanche Emerick, Middleton