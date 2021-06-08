Support Quimby in Republican primary -- Tom Blau

After a few short minutes of researching online, I came to the simple conclusion that Democrats do not win in the 37th Assembly District.
Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown, who used to represent this area in the Assembly, won every race he ran starting in 2012 with margins of victory ranging from 9% to 23% and even ran unopposed in 2018. This is a Republican district and will not change anytime soon.
So what are the roughly 15,000 people who didn't vote for a Republican in the 2020 general election to do with their votes in the upcoming open Republican primary. Based on reading the candidates' profiles in Sunday's State Journal there is only one clear choice -- Jenifer Quimby. Every other candidate blows their dog whistle to the tune of a Donald Trump tweet.
Specifically, when asked how legislative maps should be drawn, every candidate took cover behind the oft-cited excuse that they must "follow the state constitution." Quimby is the only candidate willing to break from the pack and allow a fair process for drawing district maps in Wisconsin.
The winner of the last contested Republican primary only needed 3,500 votes to prevail. The most center-leaning Republican, Quimby, can win if everyone votes for her.