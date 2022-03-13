Support nonviolent action in Ukraine -- Jerry Folk

Many brave men and women are fighting violently to defend Ukraine from Russian occupation. Groups in Ukraine also are trying to fight Russian occupation using the tools of nonviolence developed by Gandhi.

The West should send a corps of experienced nonviolence experts to help these groups train people in nonviolence, which can be a very powerful force in such struggles. In their book "A Force More Powerful," Peter Ackerman and Jack DuVall show how nonviolent campaigns brought down oppressive, authoritarian regimes in Poland, India, the Philippines, the Soviet Union, South Africa, Chile, East Germany and elsewhere. The PBS series by the same name (available on You Tube) documents six of these campaigns.

More recently, Erica Chenoweth, a professor at Harvard University, researched justice campaigns from 1900 to 2006. She found nonviolent campaigns achieved their goals more than twice as often as violent ones and more often ended with democratic regimes. She presents the results of her research in her book "Why Civil Resistance Works."

This history and research strongly suggest that we should rely not only on violence in struggles like the one in Ukraine, but rather use Gandhian nonviolence as well. It may be a force more powerful.

Jerry Folk, Madison