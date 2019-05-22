If the Republican legislators insist on forcing their religious or moral beliefs on the citizens of Wisconsin by imposing restrictions on an individual woman's decision to choose to terminate a pregnancy, then they must also accept that it is their responsibility to provide substantial resources during the pregnancy and through at least the first two decades of life for every child who is born because of such restrictions.
These resources must include, but are not be limited to: financial support for medical care, food, clothing, housing and education.
The supporters of such legislation are morally obligated to ensure these children are given every opportunity to be raised in a loving, caring and supportive environment, where they are encouraged to explore all the potential they may innately possess, without the burden of any sectarian beliefs.
It is complete hypocrisy to also not include such support in any legislation restricting access to abortions, since otherwise it would not "support (the) life" that was only brought into being because of such legislation. Such "children of the state" must never be ignored once they are born.
Tom Whittaker, Madison