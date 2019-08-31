If you support our armed forces like I do, please consider showing your support for the F-35 expansion coming to Madison. A small yet vocal contingent is willing to do anything in their power to shut down this golden opportunity for our community.
I’ll tell you why they’re short-sighted. Many of these great humans who serve our country live in the Madison area. They are vital to our economy, our community and our safety. They are our neighbors, our brothers and our sisters and they are active in our communities with civic organizations, schools and so much more.
Please come and show your support at an upcoming listening session on Sept. 12 at the Alliant Energy Center or register your support online. Please don’t let this outstanding opportunity slip through our collective fingers.
The minimal noise they create is far outweighed by the impact they provide in every other sector in Dane County. Please keep the sound of freedom soaring over our heads in south-central Wisconsin.
Judd Blau, DeForest