The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee has set dates for hearings on the governor's budget.
It is important for people to make their voices heard at these hearings for a variety of reasons, but it is especially necessary for citizens to speak up about the need to make driver's licenses available for residents of the state who are undocumented.
I often escort undocumented immigrants to their court appearances. With rare exceptions, they are in court because they have been driving without a license. They are driving without a license simply because Wisconsin won't allow them to have a valid license. These immigrants drive because they have to get to their jobs. In short, they are being criminalized because they are trying to support their families.
These people are trying to do the right thing, and yet they are forced to live in fear of deportation. What would make all Wisconsin residents safer: having undocumented immigrants driving without licenses, or allowing them to drive legally and with insurance?
Francis Pauc, Oak Creek