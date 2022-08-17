Support lawmakers who improve lives -- Bill Dagnon

The Inflation Reduction Act is the first serious effort by our government to prevent the overheating of our planet. It gives tax credits for solar energy, electric vehicles, charging stations, weatherized buildings and the American production of needed equipment. These investments will drive private investment in clean energy and create well-paying clean energy jobs.

This bill also reigns in drug costs for seniors, allowing Medicare to negotiate the prices of high-priced drugs, capping annual drug copays to $2,000 and insulin at $35 per month. It expands the Affordable Care Act health care subsidies for three more years. Reducing air pollution will also help those with asthma and other lung disorders.

This follows the passing of laws to:

Provide medical care to any veteran who was near burn pits during service.

Increase computer chip production and innovation in the United States.

Help keep safe our roads, bridges and public transportation.

Reduce gun violence.

This past year, Congress functioned to improve the lives of Americans. Voters need to reelect senators and representatives who voted for these improvements to our lives, and vote out those who will not vote to improve Americans' lives.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo