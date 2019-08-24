I have lived within a few minutes of Truax Field in Madison for over 35 years. Our home is in the flight path of the planes and jets flying in and out of the airport. The noise from the jets doesn’t bother us at all.
In fact, I enjoy pride in the airforce and those that have chosen the military as a career. I feel it would be great if Truax Field was selected as the base for the F-35A fighter jets.
I understand that potential increased noise has been identified as an issue. I support the airport and our local leaders mitigating these impacts and bringing the F-35A to Truax Field. The economic impact of this would be great for the city and county.
I served in the U.S. Army for 2½ years, plus 5½ years in the Reserves, ending my career as a first lieutenant. When our grandchildren visit and the airforce jets are flying over, we point out what the jets are doing and why they are here.
Let’s help make this happen.
Peter Stebbins, Madison