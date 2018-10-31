I am voting for Josh Kaul for attorney general. I am concerned by how Attorney General Brad Schimel allocates the scarce resources of the state's Justice Department.
Schimel has hired additional lawyers whose focus is to criminally prosecute unemployment fraud. He has done so seemingly without considering whether our state’s interests could be better served by assessing civil penalties, without burdening the individuals with criminal records that make it more difficult for them to obtain employment, and pay the taxes that benefit us all.
In one case, the individual was charged criminally by the Attorney General’s Office even though he had no prior record, had paid back all the benefits with penalties and expressed remorse. The judge hearing the case stated to the Justice Department lawyer that clearly the Attorney General’s Office does not have enough work to do on real crime, but it has to search out offenses to charge when everything's been repaid and the person has shown remorse.
The judge went on to observe that the Attorney General’s Office was obviously searching for prosecutions that experienced prosecutors locally deem not appropriate anymore to charge. The defendant now has a criminal record.
Marilyn Townsend, Madison