It's not true that it's "impossible" to compare retaining the Kimberly-Clark jobs to the Foxconn project, as Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, said in the Aug. 7 State Journal story, "Paper firm's deal in doubt."

State Senate leader: GOP likely lacks support for Kimberly-Clark incentives package The Assembly package allows Kimberly-Clark to claim tax credits for 17 percent of eligible payroll costs in exchange for retaining jobs in the state.

Kimberly-Clark already employs thousands of people in Wisconsin, compared with Foxconn which "could" mean as many as 13,000 new jobs, but we don't actually know that. One business already exists, the other is a pie-in-the-sky political promise which is going to cost the people of Wisconsin more than $4.5 billion.

The infrastructure around Kimberly-Clark already exists, while Foxconn is requiring hundreds of millions in upgrades. Kimberly-Clark also supports over 64,000 jobs in the Wisconsin forest products industry, which is about 14 percent of all manufacturing jobs.

Every time technology changes (about every 4 months by my reckoning), Foxconn will need to re-tool. If it gets into trouble, we could find ourselves paying even more to keep it on life support because of our investment. Paper isn't going to go away for a good long while.

I'd much rather support a home-grown, industry with a history and good reputation. Wisconsin has other opportunities to create jobs: Minnesota has done it.

Foxconn was a Hail Mary pass from a desperate governor who has done irreparable harm to our state but wants to be re-elected anyway.

Susan Fiore, Verona