Our American ancestors fought costly and deadly wars for the freedoms we now take for granted. To do our small part in this age-old challenge to retain our freedoms, American patriots must simply start using cash for purchases instead of cards. That's hardly a sacrifice, compared to those made in the past.

The government (politicians and public employees working for we the people) wants a digital cash-free currency to enable the tracking and control of, as deemed necessary by them, every purchase we make (think: tobacco, alcohol and gambling).

As cash transactions account for fewer consumer purchases. It’s more likely the government will only allow digital transactions. To help prevent this change is really easy. Just carry and spend more cash.

If we won’t make this small effort to protect our own freedoms and that of future generations of Americans, our Founding Fathers would be very disappointed in our ignorance and laziness. Cards still have their place for large and certain other purchases (including online transactions), but for most in-person purchases under $100, get out that paper money to help keep America free.

Let’s join together en masse to patriotically prevent the government from further eroding our cherished privacy and freedoms.

John Hensey, Verona