Support for Trump is hypocritical -- Jim Malmberg

I grew up in a Christian family and went to Sunday school and church almost every Sunday. I try to live the Christian values I learned as a child.
The challenge I have today is trying to understand the blind support from evangelical Christians for our president when his words and actions seldom align with what I think Christians believe. His behavior is about as far from what the Bible teaches as it can be.
The editor of Christianity Today described the reality of the president’s behavior in no uncertain terms. The description he wrote was of a person not honoring the tenets of the Christian church. His truthful assessment was condemned by almost 200 evangelical pastors. Shame on their hypocrisy.
I hope the members of those pastors’ churches don’t keep blindly follow their leaders.
Jim Malmberg, Merrimac