Anti-choice people should not be called pro-life for several good reasons.
If you take away the means by which a child lives -- food, shelter, education, health care -- you take away that child's life. Yet many people opposed to abortion are Republicans, which means they're comfortable with taking away health care, school lunches, food stamps, child care which enables parents to work, and a living wage by which the parents can support their families.
Anti-choicers insist on bringing all embryos into a world -- a world they try to make as bleak as possible for the most vulnerable. This is not pro-life.
Interestingly, many of these people try to scour the Bible for support of their views. There is no such support.
The commandment "Thou shall not kill," from the Old Testament, does not refer to embryos. In the New Testament, Jesus speaks in loving support of the living children clustering around him. He is not addressing embryos.
Anti-choicers need to ask themselves if they have helped or hurt the living little children in our world, clustering around us.
Margaret Benbow, Madison