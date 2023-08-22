On Aug. 8, Gov. Tony Evers called for a special session of the Legislature for Sept. 20 to restore funding for vital programs that the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee had stripped from the governor’s biennial budget proposal.

Cuts included funding to shore up Wisconsin’s child care system, which is on the brink of crisis and funding for paid family and medical leave. The increased funding would help Wisconsin families care for sick children, elderly parents and their own health without losing income or risking their jobs.

When federal child care support enacted during the pandemic ends, about 2,000 child care programs are predicted to close, leaving up to 87,000 children's parents without child care. This could force many parents to leave the workforce. Programs that don't close will likely have to raise tuition, making child care unaffordable for more parents.

Our Legislature must invest $365 million in working parents through the continuation of the Child Care Counts program. Additionally, Congress must vote to fund child care nationally. Everyone needs to call U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, as well as U.S. Rep. Marc Pocan, D-Black Earth, and the rest of the Wisconsin congressional delegation and urge them to vote for $16 billion in federal support for child care.

Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, Madison, executive director, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice