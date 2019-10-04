Recently, I've seen several letters to the editor opposing and supporting the transition to F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field in Madison.
Are the new fighter jets noisier than the F-16s? Yes. Did the folks who live near a major airport not realize that as technology advances some newer, heavier, more powerful aircraft will be louder than the older ones? If not, why not?
Why buy or build a home near the airport only to grouse about the noise?
These new aircraft, as well as all the previous versions based at Truax, are being flown by persons who have committed to putting their lives on the line to secure our freedoms. If these people are willing to give their lives for our benefit, can we be willing to put up with some noise?
Some have called the aircraft noise the "sound of freedom." Rhetorically, would we rather hear American aircraft noise than Russian or Chinese aircraft noise? I really dislike the idea of having to learn Russian or Chinese from our new masters.
George Jordan, Columbus