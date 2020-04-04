Support businesses fighting COVID-19 -- Jon Jenson
Support businesses fighting COVID-19 -- Jon Jenson

Last Sunday's State Journal story "Companies gearing up to battle the pandemic" was heartwarming. It was about local manufacturers ramping up production or changing production to fight the COVID-19 virus.

Those companies, and selfless individuals aiding our front-line health care workers, represent innovation and group spirit that is truly patriotic. This is what makes me proud to be an American.

When this virus is finally under control, we should honor those companies and individuals with our business.

Jon Jenson, Madison

