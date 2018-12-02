We need unity. Both sides preach it. Now we have legitimate progress toward that goal.
Regionally, the Eau Claire City Council recently passed a resolution supporting a carbon fee and dividend. Nationally, the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus introduced the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Its sponsors include Republicans Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania and Francis Rooney from Florida.
Ninety members of Congress have joined the Climate Solutions Caucus with equal representation from the two major parties. Compare this to the Tea Party Caucus, which has 48 members.
We have united in the response to assist those displaced by increasingly frequent catastrophic events including the fires in California. We must be united in addressing chief causes of these events.
U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, need to know we support the market-based solutions in this legislation.
This is a tremendous opportunity to help create jobs, protect U.S. manufacturers and leave a habitable planet for our grandchildren. Read the bill for yourself. Call your representative. The time to act is now.
Lang Jacobson, Eau Claire