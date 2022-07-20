Support Baraboo's Backpack Project -- Becky Hovde

School supplies have appeared in stores, and it is again time for the Backpack Project, which helps Baraboo students facing challenges in their lives to be prepared for that first day of school with the supplies they need.

If your family is facing difficulties such as unemployment, health problems, disability, military service, grandparents raising grandchildren, the death of a parent, homelessness, COVID-related illness, a house fire or free or reduced lunch, we want to help.

Applications are available at the Sauk County Department of Human Services, Recycled Sally's, Festival Foods, Pierce's Express Market, The Neighborly Free Store, BMO Harris Bank, and the Baraboo Children's Museum. This is our 14th year of operation, and community members continue to be so very generous with their support.

Our kids are important to us. The deadline is July 31, so don't wait. We want to help our students to be prepared, self-confident and successful no matter what life challenges they face. Donations can also be dropped off at BMO Harris Bank and the Baraboo Children's Museum.

Becky Hovde, Baraboo