The echoes from the recent release of the Fourth National Climate Assessment, Volume II, must not be allowed to die down. Though muffled by release in the news desert of Black Friday, it was fortunately reported in Saturday's State Journal and other media.
Sadly, Black Friday takes on added symbolism for the darkness of the effects of climate change. On that day the terrible and once seemingly remote consequences were spelled out in crystal clear, evidence-based, scientifically vetted, thoroughly reviewed and exhaustively footnoted detail. Not only is climate change really happening, really serious, and really caused by humans, but it is happening sooner with worse impacts than previously projected.
Fortunately, we can still really do something about it. We must move beyond President Donald Trump's "I don't believe it" dismissal of the damage climate change is projected to do. For all of us concerned about a livable world -- not just tomorrow but today -- we must find ways to reduce our use of fossil fuel and its carbon pollution.
Encourage U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, and U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, to support the new Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Ask municipal, county and state leaders to keep calling for federal action and take local action now.
Kermit Hovey, Middleton