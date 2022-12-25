Support a local cause this season -- Patricia Clason

This holiday season, I am encouraging members of our community to give back to local nonprofits that provide many wonderful services to families, patients, and, in our case, veterans.

When I started our Healing Warrior Heart’s program, funded by the Starfish Foundation, over 30 years ago, I never imagined the impact we would make in the veteran community. Our program started due to a need from Vietnam War veterans, many of whom did not trust the Veteran Affairs department but needed some form of emotional healing. Our emotional healing programs have proven to be immensely successful for our veterans facing all forms of trauma.

Luckily, this work has been supported by numerous community members on social media. We collect donations via our Facebook page, which has been exponentially beneficial to funding our Healing Warrior Hearts program. One of our amazing community members recently raised over $500 through her birthday fundraiser. This money directly supports our emotional healing programs, helping more than 100 veterans each year.

Please take the time this holiday season to find a cause worth supporting in your community. Nonprofits thrive on community support, whether that be through time or money donated. Together we can continue to help hearts to heal.

Patricia Clason, Milwaukee

