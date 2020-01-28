Superintendent Gutierrez's 'color' doesn't matter -- Marcela and Phil Morrow

We were happy to read of the selection of Matthew Gutierrez as the new superintendent of the Madison School District. Years ago, because our little brown kids had Latino names and we are mixed-race parents (Afro-Mexican and Italian-American), we were identified by the Madison School District as parents of minority students. We were happy when school lessons, events and staff recognized or represented our respective cultures.

But we were puzzled by the paper referring to Gutierrez as a “superintendent of color.” Seems oddly provincial.

Hello. We all have a color. The alternative would be (God forbid) “colorless.” Loving and respecting our Anglo-Nordic fellow Wisconsinites -- despite their blond hair, light skin and somewhat bland food -- is no more newsworthy than the fact many of us prefer pizza and tacos over lutefisk and lefse. The same with anyone’s place on the color spectrum

We assume the School Board selected Gutierrez based not on color, gender or food choice, but on his professional qualifications. Gutierrez seems qualified. Despite our puzzlement identifying him as a person of color, we are delighted that he will add a little more spice to the Madison School District and community.

Marcela and Phil Morrow, Madison

