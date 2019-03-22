As a resident of Sun Prairie, I really object to the cost of the upcoming school referendum. Question No. 1 asks for $164 million for space needs. Question No. 2 asks for additional operational funding of $5 million per year -- every year.
This would add $374 per year to my property taxes. I am already paying almost $7,000 in property taxes. If this referendum passes we will probably see people looking to move to a different community.
Also, the high property taxes may prevent others from moving to Sun Prairie.
Bill Bessire, Sun Prairie