I was one of the nearly 9,000 Sun Prairie residences that received a letter on April 5 from Sun Prairie utilities about excessive fluoride in our drinking water. I was disappointed with the entire process. The issue was identified on Feb. 24, corrected on March 6 and we were not notified until April 5.

This is poor transparency with customers and is not acceptable in today's environment. The correct process was to notify the news media immediately about the maximum containment level for fluoride, and identify the problem and corrective actions to bring the levels back into compliance with state and federal safe drinking water standards. This would have given people with unique health issues the opportunity to immediately switch to bottled water to protect their health.

Instead, Sun Prairie waited until the issue was corrected before notifying customers like me of the issue. That approach is not acceptable. An immediate notification would have given those of us with health issues the opportunity to take the conservative approach and switch to bottled water.

When it comes to people’s health, Sun Prairie should not have delayed notification to over thousands of residents and business owners. I'm a very dissatisfied customer.

Delmar Mineard Jr., Sun Prairie

The Mendota Marsh collection