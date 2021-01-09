Summer protests were not treason -- Allen Knop

Protesters broke into the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., and vandalized it. Security was not prepared for such an attack, and security officials declined offers of help from outside organizations.
Now as I watch right-wing TV, they are trying to equate what happened at the Capitol last week to Black Lives Matter protests around the country this summer, which sometimes included violence and destruction.
But these commentators overlook one very important difference: All the previous protests began as citizens protesting the death, arrest or disregard of the civil rights of a fellow citizen.
The attack on the nation's Capitol was a deliberate attempt to overthrow the lawful election of the president. No matter how one views the various Black Lives Matter protests, they were not attempts to overthrow the government of the United States.
Read the definition of treason. It clearly defines the actions of the mob in Washington, D.C.
Allen Knop, Madison