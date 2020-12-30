Successful election should be praised -- John Finkler

In a year of a horrible pandemic when people were urged to stay home, our country's elections went very smoothly, thanks to the heroic efforts of dedicated local clerks and poll workers.
Christopher Krebs, a Republican, who was the director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, even said the November election was the country's most secure ever. He was then fired by President Donald Trump.
At a Senate hearing, Krebs criticized Republicans who were trying to overturn the election results and giving out false information. "These are Republicans that are putting country over party," he said. "We have to stop this. It's undermining confidence in democracy."
As a headline in Tuesday's State Journal said so well, Republican efforts to make it more difficult to vote haven't stopped: "Despite smooth vote, some states seek new restrictions." The article noted Republicans want to make it more difficult for absentee voters and even ban ballot drop boxes. Why? Too many people voted. As the article said, an estimated 108 million absentee ballots were cast, nearly 70% of all voters.
Our country should be celebrating democracy -- those who made the election possible, and those who voted despite a devastating health crisis. But for Republicans, voter suppression is again at the top of the agenda. For them, it's always party and control ahead of country and democracy.