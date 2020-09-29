Submitting ballot at park was easy -- Dee Boyd

I was dismayed to see the article in Saturday's State Journal describing the latest effort of Republican legislators to deter people from submitting their absentee ballots at Madison parks.

Republicans claiming this vote collection was "illegal" may have kept some people away, fearing their vote would not be counted. I had some initial concern about that myself. But I decided to defy the fear mongering. I was able to walk mere steps from my home, have an official poll worker witness my absentee ballot, and submit my ballot through a secure delivery method. In addition, I felt personally safer in an outside location where everyone I encountered was wearing masks and social distancing.

I believe this was a wonderful opportunity to submit my absentee ballot early, feeling confident that it will be counted. Additionally, I did not have to worry about car travel, parking or crowds. Poll workers will be repeating this process this Saturday, and I highly recommend it to anyone who wants to submit an early ballot, who needs to register to vote, or who needs a witness.

It's an effort to make it easier for people to vote, not harder.