Study referendum questions and vote -- Marj Passman and Nan Brien

These are challenging times: challenging for many of our families and businesses, and challenging for our students and the Madison School District. Many families and businesses are struggling to keep their heads above water. Jobs have been lost. Businesses are closing. Some just cannot afford higher property taxes.
On the other side of the coin, Madison has not built a new high school since 1965 -- 55 years ago. East High School will celebrate its centennial in two years. We all know, in this world of the virtual, how important it is for students to have access to all forms of technology. Technology is the learning platform for the 21st century. COVID-19 also demonstrates the importance of maintaining solid building infrastructures that support healthy ventilation and clean water. And today’s climate-driven catastrophes remind us that climate-friendly heating and cooling systems are necessary.
The choices that we make in supporting or opposing the Madison School District referendum questions on the November ballot are personal, difficult and of utmost importance. As former Madison School Board members, we urge you to study the questions, understand the issues and, above all, vote!
Marj Passman, Fitchburg and Nan Brien, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!