Developers are proposing to build in the area around Hoepker and Portage roads on Madison's Far East Side in the near future. Before it's too late, a comprehensive archaeological study of the area is needed.

At one time, Portage Road was the trail between the four lakes and the ancient connection between the Fox River (and thus all of the Great Lakes and even further east) and the Wisconsin River at Portage and its connection to the Gulf of Mexico. The ancient trail between Portage and the Madison lakes is now Portage Road. Token Creek was an ancient native gathering place. The hill just north and west was a guide for many moons.