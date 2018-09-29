I grew up in Monona and Chicago.
I walked to school in both cities from grade school through high school. In all that time, I don't recall seeing a single policeman at my schools. Today, you can't drive by a school without some police presence.
It is so sad that the kids of today have to deal with all the violence they do. It seems like someone is shot almost daily. We are doing something wrong, and we need to fix it.
My biggest problem in school was who to ask to the dance, and I never worried if I might be shot on the way home. Yes, they were the "good old days."
Richard Nawratil, Monona