I am a former resident of Madison and follow my state closely. I was appalled by the photograph of the Baraboo students and their Nazi salute.
As punishment, every one of them should be expelled and required to undergo diversity training. If I was rich, I would ask the school district to require all of them to board a plane and go to Auschwitz and other concentration camps in Europe to see the horrors inflicted there.
I look to their parents to teach them better than this.
Patricia Almond, Carson City, Nevada