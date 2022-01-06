Students need in-person learning -- Gwen Schrader

The president, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction among others all say that students belong in school now.

The majority of districts in Dane County have their students in school right now. The number of students testing positive for COVID over break, according to the Madison School District email that was sent to families, is less than 1% of the student population and even smaller percentage when staff are taken into consideration.

As a district, equity is preached. Closing the achievement gap for those students who are most at risk is shouted from the rooftops. Raising scores, increasing reading and math abilities, providing post-secondary school options for minority students is constantly talked about. And this week our kids sat at home. To what end?

On Thursday, the district announced it would reopen its schools Monday. Good. It should continue using the mitigation strategies that have been used before the holiday break. It should continue to encourage vaccination and masking.