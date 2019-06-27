Freedom Inc. believes student resource officers in schools contribute to the so-called school-to-prison pipeline.
Their argument is that blacks students are more likely than white students to be disciplined and suspended in school and are then more likely to be arrested later in life.
I submit that white students who are chronically disciplined and suspended in school are as likely as black students to be arrested later in life as well. The problem is, because more black student come from impoverished homes with poor parenting where education isn't valued, more black students are disruptive and subsequently disciplined in school. And down the line more black people end up incarcerated.
Proportional discipline and incarceration simply based on race is not the solution. The solution is a commitment to receiving a decent education, and this begins with respect for the teachers and proper behavior in the schools, followed by doing the work required.
Jerry Darda, Madison