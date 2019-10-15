A recent letter to the editor contended that the student climate strike distracted students and was a threat to learning.
I could not disagree more. I worked with many of the young people who organized this strike, and I was very impressed with them. Being part of a movement such as this takes courage. Assembling large groups of people requires organization. Targeting your message to get across what will most impact the crowd requires critical thinking.
Some of the members of the Youth Climate Action Team were as young as 14 years old. To take one night per week for about two months, and one Friday where they missed school, for something as important as the climate crisis is well worth the sacrifice of learning geometry for a day. Several of the organizers attended the United Nations General Assembly in the days after, and you cannot get that kind of experience sitting in a classroom.
If you do not believe in climate change, that is your right. But these young people were exercising their First Amendment rights of speech and assembly. They should be allowed to do so. It is civic engagement.
Jared Schumacker, Madison