Students deserve safer schools -- Rosalie Migas

Students deserve safer schools
As a retired school social worker who spent nearly a decade working in a public school district in New Jersey, I applaud Peter Anderson and Isadore Knox for their thoughtful and reasoned column, “Schools need love and consequences,” in last Sunday’s State Journal.
In response to the community’s concern with increasing turmoil and violence in Madison’s sch…
Students need to know there will be consequences for their behavior — both good and bad — when they are in school. Handicapping teachers in their responses to dangerous and out-of-control behavior by students does a real disservice to all students and creates the chaos we often read about in schools today.
I hope Madison School District administrators read this column and create effective guidelines to create a safer school environment for all students and staff.
Rosalie Migas, Madison