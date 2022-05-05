Students deserve safer schools -- Rosalie Migas

Students deserve safer schools

As a retired school social worker who spent nearly a decade working in a public school district in New Jersey, I applaud Peter Anderson and Isadore Knox for their thoughtful and reasoned column, “ Schools need love and consequences ,” in last Sunday’s State Journal.

Students need to know there will be consequences for their behavior — both good and bad — when they are in school. Handicapping teachers in their responses to dangerous and out-of-control behavior by students does a real disservice to all students and creates the chaos we often read about in schools today.