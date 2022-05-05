 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Students deserve safer schools -- Rosalie Migas

  • 0

Students deserve safer schools

As a retired school social worker who spent nearly a decade working in a public school district in New Jersey, I applaud Peter Anderson and Isadore Knox for their thoughtful and reasoned column, “Schools need love and consequences,” in last Sunday’s State Journal.

Students need to know there will be consequences for their behavior — both good and bad — when they are in school. Handicapping teachers in their responses to dangerous and out-of-control behavior by students does a real disservice to all students and creates the chaos we often read about in schools today.

I hope Madison School District administrators read this column and create effective guidelines to create a safer school environment for all students and staff.

Rosalie Migas, Madison

People are also reading…

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics