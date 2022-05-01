Students' deaths need investigation -- Michael LeRoy

UW-Madison track star Sarah Shulze, Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer, and James Madison University softball player Lauren Bernett all died recently from suicide while in the prime of their college athletic careers. They were highly successful athletes.

Their deaths should be independently investigated. It is important to get to the bottom of these unnatural deaths and to learn from them.

In my academic research on abuse and mistreatment of student athletes, women were victims in more than 70% of reported court cases. Sometimes the mistreatment was brutal and involved coaches. Far more often, however, body shaming, ridicule and “hard coaching” translating to emotional abuse appeared in my cases.

As an eight-year member of the University of Illinois athletic board, I have pointed to UW-Madison as a model for us to emulate. Its committee minutes are often reported online, and faculty and athletic administrators meet regularly, more often than we do. My respect for Badgers athletics is undiminished.

Still, I have observed firsthand how an internal investigation into parent complaints of coaching abuse were deflected by an incomplete and questionable internal investigation. I have no faith that the NCAA, Big Ten or an individual school can investigate itself when a controversy might exist.

Michael LeRoy, Champaign, Illinois