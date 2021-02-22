Students can learn to help themselves -- Allen M. Rickey

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a Mendota Marsh about Tuesday's primary election.

Having read the Wisconsin State Journal's front-page article on Monday, "Students call for more help," it is clear the current UW-Madison student leadership is illustrative of the sense of entitlement festering in some parts of the campus community. UW student government is demanding more federally allocated relief funds for students in need.

Madison seems to be the birthplace of entitlement for some UW students. Maybe some of the student body who live in $3,000-a-month luxury apartments could come forward and help out their peers? Maybe some of the students who regularly take vacations in Florida or Cancun and Cabo San Lucas in Mexico can share some of their parents' spare change with other students.

And for a time-tested option, perhaps some financially strapped students could reduce their credit load, take a semester or two off, and work several jobs to earn enough and return to school.

Nah, let's create one more generation that depends on the government and stands with their hands out looking for tax dollar support. Big business behaves the same way. Just send the bill to the middle class.