Students bring energy to stadium -- Louis Goodhart

Two letters the editor recently were clamoring to end the vulgar chants at Wisconsin Badgers football games. And, yes, those chants are vulgar. But I thought we (myself included) had agreed we wanted to add students to the stands, not subtract.

Do we really want to add yet another item to the list of "cannots," "do nots" and "please don'ts" to a group of 18- to 22-year-olds? In the real world, people swear, make rude comments and can be unpleasant. This vocabulary is commonly heard in a sporting settings.

Furthermore, take a look at other big-time stadiums and their crowds. They're on their feet for four quarters belting out cheers (for example, Texas A&M or Ohio State). If not for UW-Madison's student section, Camp Randall would be a crowd of crickets, with fans rarely on their feet. (Take a look at non-students during the wave).

Instead of worrying about how to explain away words to children, we focus on educating them about why those words are vulgar and what makes them inappropriate in a particular setting. They're going to hear those words at school, but at least they can learn about them from home first.

Louis Goodhart, Madison, UW-Madison class of 2016

