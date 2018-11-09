The student section during Wisconsin football games at Camp Randall in Madison is the worst in captivity.
It's time someone had backbone to step up and address the late arrival of the students, or lack thereof, and the disgusting vulgar chants that have continued for decades and can be heard loud and clear on national TV.
At the start of the Rutgers game, the student section was a quarter full at best, and at halftime it might have been half full -- it went down hill from there. They are an embarrassment to the team, the Badgers fans, and the state of Wisconsin.
UW held a meeting on the tardiness issue this past summer, after which Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said he asked his staff to think out of the box. Evidently, they're still in the box because nothing has been done.
Might I suggest individual sections get eliminated one by one until we get solid on-time attendance. And when the vulgar chant starts up, the remaining 70,000-plus in attendance should stand up and boo them down.
Maybe it's time for the adults to embarrass the kids.
Al Breunig, Verona