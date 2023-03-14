The federal student loan program is a big government and predatory scam.

Federal student loans are stripped of bankruptcy rights, statutes of limitations and other protections that exist for other loans.

Today, Wisconsin residents owe a whopping $28 billion in mostly federal debt, according to the Student Loan Justice website. Interest on this alone could be over $1.5 billion. This comes from the pockets of around 800,000 people, many of whom were underwater on their loans before COVID. These people are a roughly split between Republicans, independents and Democrats.

This loan scam cannot be allowed to continue.

Conservatives such as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, and others should push legislation that returns constitutionally mandated bankruptcy rights to these loans, as they exist for other loans. Frankly, the colleges should also be held at least somewhat liable as well.

Republicans should walk their talk about limiting government, particularly the federal government. To use current parlance, the loans have been weaponized.

Alan Collinge, Rhinelander

The Mendota Marsh collection