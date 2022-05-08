Student loan plan isn't fair to most -- Joe Tripalin

President Joe Biden is considering forgiving even more, maybe all, student debt because he is concerned the more than $1.5 trillion in student debt is holding young people back.

A logical question to ask is: How is this fair? In the past, millions of young people, their parents and even grandparents paid back student loans, and they didn't get help. Now we want to bail out a bunch of young people who ran up a ton of debt and don't want to or can't pay it back. This is foolish and unfair.

Isn't there some middle ground? For example, if a person is making less than $30,000 per year, they only have to pay back the principal and no interest. Or maybe in that example, the interest rate is reduced. If a person is laid off, maybe the payments are suspended without interest accumulation until they are working again.

It is patently unfair to ask working-class people who pay taxes to pay off these student loans for mostly middle-class kids who made poor career choices along with running up a bunch of debt they can't pay back.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland