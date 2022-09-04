Student debt relief will change lives -- Jane Licht

I am pleased that President Joe Biden kept his promise to address student loan debt.

Back in the 1960s, when I attended college, there was a teacher shortage and part of my student loan was forgiven. My husband, a Vietnam War veteran, was able to get his master’s degree thanks to the G.I. Bill.

Government assistance for those seeking education is not new but it is greatly appreciated for those trying to complete their education and those trying to start their careers with a mountain of student debt. With this kind of assistance, young people have a better chance to achieve their dreams, have a higher earning potential and enjoy greater satisfaction.

In the long run, they can contribute more to society through their taxes and volunteer work. I am pleased that this modest assistance by the government can change lives for the better.

Jane Licht, McFarland